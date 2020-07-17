Nintendo Switch Lite Console 32GB System, Built in Control Pad, Yellow – UK Version



Price: $329.89

(as of Jul 17,2020 14:23:56 UTC – Details)



Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

Features:

NOTE: This is the U.K. version that is compatible with U.S. games, but will need a power adapter (sold separately)

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming

Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system

Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad

Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode Product Dimentions

Product Height: 3.6 inches

Product Width: 8.2 inches

Product Length: 0.55 inches