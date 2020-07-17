Nintendo Switch Lite Console 32GB System, Built in Control Pad, Yellow – UK Version

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $329.89
(as of Jul 17,2020 14:23:56 UTC – Details)


Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +Control Pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. If you’re looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are.

Features:

  • NOTE: This is the U.K. version that is compatible with U.S. games, but will need a power adapter (sold separately)
  • Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming
  • Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
  • Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad
  • Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

    Product Dimentions

  • Product Height: 3.6 inches
  • Product Width: 8.2 inches
  • Product Length: 0.55 inches
  • Product Weight: 0.61 pounds

    NOTE: This is the U.K. version that is compatible with U.S. games, but will need a power adapter (sold separately).
    Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system.
    Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad.
    Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode.

    Post Views: 17

    • RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR