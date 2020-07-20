Nintendo Switch Lite Case with 1 Pack Screen Protector, Fit Grips Case, Slim Travel Case for Switch Lite with 10 Game Cards Cartridges, Black



Price: $11.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 22:36:28 UTC – Details)



Great Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch Lite

Designed to make your new Nintendo Switch Lite Console even more portable & travel friendly. it’s lightweight, not too bulky.

WHY PURCHASE OUR SWITCH LITE CASE?

High Quality Switch Lite Case: High quality durable hard shell protect your Nintendo switch lite console free from scratches.

Top-quality Materials: The surface of our switch lite case is made of top-quality nylon fabric, while nylon fabric disburse no smell and it is much stronger and durable than smooth PU leather.

Zippered Pocket: The zippered mesh pocket ensures your small items do not fall out and scratch your Switch Lite screen.

Friendly Use: Our case for switch lite is designed with the grips space to fit your grips case, make it more friendly use.

10 game card slots: Build with 10 game card slots, allowing you to carry and change your favorite games anytime & anywhere.

Multiple Protection: High Quality Nylon Zipper Pull for avoiding the Left Joy-cons scratch Risk. Two elastic straps keep your Nintendo Switch stored firmly when travelling or not in use. The underside of the built-in game card flap is cushioned to keep the screen of your Switch Lite pristine while the case is closed

1PC Extra Tempered Glass Switch Lite Screen Protector: Install easily and Bubble Free, 9H Screen Hardness, Ultra-thin 0.26mm, 99% transparency, perfect fit screen, clear and responsive, non-interference to connect the Dock

NOTE:

1.There may be a little smell since it’s new and unused. Please put it in a ventilate place for a few hours, then the smell will fade away.

2.The Switch Lite Console and other Nintendo accessories shown in this image are shown only for usage demonstration purposes and are not included with this case.

Fit Switch Lite Grips Case: Our Switch Lite Case has grips space, can perfectly match your grips case (if have) to provide multiple protection for your switch lite game console.

Stronger and Durable: The surface of our switch lite carrying case is made of top-quality nylon fabric, while nylon fabric disburse no smell and it is much stronger and durable than smooth PU leather. Also use with durable EVA hard shell, make it waterproof, shockproof and pressure resistant.

Zippered Pocket: Unlike the rest, our switch lite cover has a zippered mesh pocket, which can ensure your small items do not fall out and scratch your Switch Lite screen.

Nylon Zipper Pull: This design can avoid the risk of scratching your Left Joy-cons. And our slim case for switch lite is lightweight, not too bulky, make it even more portable & travel friendly. It doesn’t fit AC adapter.

Free 1 Pack Screen Protector: Install easily and Bubble Free, 9H Screen Hardness, Ultra-thin 0.3mm, 99% transparency, perfect fit screen, clear and responsive, non-interference to connect the Dock.