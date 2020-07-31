Nintendo Switch Grip HEYSTOP 3-Pack Wear-Resistant Game Switch Controller Handle Case Kit for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con, Black



3 CONTROLLER GRIP FOR NINTENDO SWITCH JOY-CONS



Love Nintendo Switch, enjoy playing game time. HeysTop 3 in1 Controller Handle Kit provides you ergonomic, rubber grips which will keep your palms happy and your fingers from cramping.The Grips alleviate that stress letting you focus on what matters, Winning the game!

Quick snap-on installation and easy removal offer you maximum convenience, simply clip a Joy-Con into each grip attachment, full access to ports and buttons,to become a fully functional joypad for the Nintendo Switch.

Ergonomic Design



Specially designed thumb grips, special surface treatment and anti-slippery groove on the back,suitable for all ages and hand sizes.They offer plenty of support to prevent hand cramps and strain when playing with the Joy-Cons. Especially during those long multiplayer sessions.

Light Indicator



Three switch hand grip have light bar,always know who player one is without having to take your Joy-cons out out the grip.

Packing Including



3-Pack Joy-Con Handle Grips

Easy access



These controller grip include large shoulder buttons that maximizes the surface area making it easier to hit the SL and SR buttons on the top of your Joy-Con.The buttons are tactile responsive to facilitate your game control.

Cutouts and Buttons – Full access to ports and buttons; provides SL and SR buttons on the top of grip to facilitate your game control.

Easy Installation – Quick snap-on installation and easy removal offer you maximum convenience.

Extra Protection – Special Joy-Con cover firmly docks the device and protects it from bumps and scratches.Visible player indicator lights.