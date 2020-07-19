

Price: $3.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 17:29:42 UTC – Details)

Are you sick of buying Nintendo video games and accessories you don’t like, or your kids won’t play? Then you need this complete Nintendo Switch guide by award-winning games journalist Chris Stead.

Written for parents, kids and gamers alike

Full overview of hardware, peripherals, accessories and Nintendo Online

Over 75 games reviewed with bonus family-friendly information

Chris Stead is a multiple award-winning, 25-year veteran games journalist

Nintendo Switch Gaming Guide: Overview of the best Nintendo video games, cheats and accessories.

Are you unsure which Nintendo Switch games are right for you?

Do you need help deciding between a Joy-Con, a Pro Controller or a Grip?

Is the Nintendo Switch worth it in 2020?

Are you a parent sick of buying the “wrong” games for your kids?

Do you want to find the best co-op games on Nintendo Switch?

Chris Stead’s Nintendo Switch Gaming Guide is as comprehensive an overview of the popular video games console as you will find. This is one of the best Nintendo gaming systems yet, offering the flexibility of a home console and a handheld in one machine, plus a range of games for all demographics. From Nintendo Zelda fans, to the best of Super Mario, Pokémon, Lego, Minecraft, Marvel, Fortnite, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros. and more.

As well as detailing the experience offered by over 75 Nintendo video games, Chris Stead dives into each of the core accessories, the Nintendo Online service, and the pros and cons of the Nintendo Switch gaming system itself. Stead started his career working on N64 Gamer magazine in the mid-90s, and has since run such notable brands as GamePro, Game Informer, Fortnite magazine and Gameplayer, as well as working for sites like IGN, Gamespot, Kotaku, Rooster Teeth and MCV.

Grab your copy of Nintendo Switch Gaming Guide and learn:

The best Nintendo Switch games for kids and families.

Which Nintendo Switch games you can play online or co-op with friends.

Where to buy a Nintendo Switch and Switch video games at the cheapest price.

How to decide on which Nintendo accessories and peripherals you need.

DON’T WAIT!!

Hit the ground running with the best of Amazon’s Nintendo Switch gaming books. This is the ultimate Nintendo Switch guide.