Nintendo Switch Console Bundle- Pikachu & Eevee Edition with Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! + Poke Ball Plus



Price: $630.35

Take your Pokemon journey to the Kanto region with this special hardware bundle! It packs in the Nintendo Switch system, a Pikachu and Eevee themed dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code the Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! game. With your energetic partner, Pikachu, become a top Pokemon Trainer by battling other trainers! Use a gentle throwing motion to catch Pokemon in the wild with either one Joy-Con controller or Poke Ball Plus, which will light up, vibrate, and make sounds to bring your adventure to life. Share your adventure with family or friends in 2-player action using a second Joy-Con or Poke Ball Plus (sold separately). Every Poke Ball Plus contains the Mythical Pokemon Mew! Explore the diverse and vibrant region of Kanto! True-to-size wild Pokemon roam around in the game, so catch them like a real Pokemon Trainer by using motion, timing, and a well-placed Poke Ball. Go on a stroll with your favorite Pokemon in your Poke Ball Plus! Connect your game directly to Pokemon GO to receive Kanto region Pokemon. You can also connect Poke Ball Plus to the Pokemon GO app and it will light up and vibrate when you’re near a Pokemon or Poke Stop. Using as a Pokemon GO Plus requires installation of the Pokemon GO application on a compatible smartphone. See pokeballplus.nintendo.com for details. Internet access and Nintendo Account required. Visit support.nintendo.com for details.

