Nintendo reports 428% jump in quarterly profit, smashes estimates By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nintendo Co Ltd (T:-RRB- on Thursday reported a 428% jump in first-quarter profit, driven by continuous need for the Switch (NYSE:-RRB- console and struck title Animal Crossing: New Horizons as the coronavirus break out improves the video games market.

Disclaimer:

wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating costs are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the info consisting of information, …