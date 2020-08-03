Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit



Introducing Nintendo Labo, a new line of interactive make, play and discover experiences designed to inspire creative minds and playful hearts alike. Together with the Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Labo kits provide the tools and technology to make fun DIY creations, play games with your creations, and discover how Nintendo Switch technology shapes ideas into reality. A new way to play. Nintendo Labo. By assembling sheets of cardboard into a variety of shapes called Toy-Con, and combining them with Nintendo Switch, you can bring them to life! Nintendo Labo lets anyone pick up and enjoy making, playing and discovering. With the Variety Kit, you can create many different Toy-Con, including Toy-Con RC Car, Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con House, Toy-Con Motorbike and Toy-Con Piano.

Play: Combine Toy-Con creations with Nintendo Switch to play in entirely different ways

Discover: Uncover how each Toy-Con works as you put them together, then use your discoveries to play in different ways

The motor bike Toy-Con is compatible with Mario kart 8 deluxe – game sold separately

Toy-Con 01 software is included; Nintendo Switch console is required and is sold separately