Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit – Starter Set + Blaster – Switch

Introducing your gateway into the most immersive, robust Nintendo Labo kit to date—this one combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play with the magic of VR gaming, and includes programming tools you can use to create your very own VR games and experiences! Just add your Nintendo Switch console and its Joy-Con controllers to feel your creations come to life as you and your family blast through an alien invasion, test your skills at competitive hippo feeding, and go wherever else your imagination takes you.

The Nintendo Labo: VR Kit includes more games and creations than any other Nintendo Labo kit to date, and this Starter Set + Blaster is a great place to get started that you can then build upon by purchasing Expansion Sets (sold separately)!

With Toy-Con Garage and Toy-Con Garage VR—the intuitive and interactive programming tools included in this kit’s packed-in software—the possibilities of Nintendo Labo become almost limitless

This is a Starter Set for the newest kit in the Nintendo Labo line, which also includes the Nintendo Labo: Robot Kit, Nintendo Labo: Variety Kit, and Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit

Each creation’s main building component is specially engineered, pre-cut cardboard that’s designed to be durable, versatile, and easily customizable. All other parts needed to complete each creation are included—no glue, tape, or scissors required

Customize your creations with stickers, markers, paint, and other crafting materials (sold separately)

Nintendo Switch—Nintendo’s versatile gaming system—transforms from home console to handheld system in a snap so you can enjoy a wide and ever-growing catalog of games and experiences together anytime, anywhere

Restrict display of VR images for children 6 and under by accessing the in-game settings using the goggles icon