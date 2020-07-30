Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 03: Vehicle Kit – Switch



Price: $69.99 - $41.79

(as of Jul 30,2020 22:30:32 UTC – Details)



Get ready to make, play and discover with the Nintendo labor toy-con 03: vehicle Kit, which puts you in the driver’s seat of a car, Submarine, and Plane! Nintendo labor is an innovative line of family-friendly day Kits for the Nintendo Switch gaming system. Make customizable cardboard creations called toy-con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play. All required building Materials and accessories are included, and each kit’s unique packed-in Nintendo Switch software provides interactive build instructions, games, and more -all you need to add is a Nintendo Switch Console and its pair of Joy-Con Controllers! see your creations come to life as you speed through races, battle special cars equipped with extendable punching Arms, explore and interact with a mysterious world, and more. Get ready for hours of engaging, inspiring, family-friendly day fun!. This title has been rated everyone has mild cartoon violence.

Nintendo Labor is an innovative line of family-friendly DYI kits for the Nintendo Switch gaming system

Make customizable cardboard creations called Toy-Con, play fun games with them, discover how they work, and invent new ways to play

See your creations come to life as you speed through races, battle special cars equipped with extendable punching arms, explore and interact with a mysterious world, and more

Get ready for hours of engaging, inspiring, family-friendly DIY fun!