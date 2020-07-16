Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) – Neon Red/Neon Blue



Introducing Joy-Con, controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with Nintendo Switch. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. They can also attach to the main console for use in handheld mode, or be shared with friends to enjoy two-player action in supported games. Each Joy-Con has a full set of buttons and can act as a standalone controller, and each includes an accelerometer and gyro-sensor, making independent left and right motion control possible.

Connectivity Joy-Con (L):

Bluetooth 3.0

Joy-Con (R):

Bluetooth 3.0, NFC (near-field communication)

