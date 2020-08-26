Nintendo details upcoming Switch lineup with Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, and more

Nintendo is bringing an entire slate of brand-new and remastered video games to the Switch, the business revealed today by means of a surpriseDirect Mini Included in its lineup is a remaster of Game Cube title Final Fantasy Chronicles; the very first 3 video games of the Legend series: Final Fantasy Legend, Final Fantasy Legend II, and Final Fantasy Legend III; Puyo Puyo Tetris 2; rhythm video game Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory; and Just Dance 2021

The Direct, which lasted simply over 11 minutes, is particularly planned to display Nintendo’s collaborations with business likeSquare Enix and Ubisoft Alongside smaller sized news about video games like World of Tanks Blitz, Minecraft Dungeons DLC, Harmonix’s Fuser, Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure, Jump Force, and Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Nintendo likewise provided a take a look at video games like Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, concerning Switch later on this year. Melody of Memory is a rhythm handle Kingdom Hearts in which gamers will battle opponents or play modes where you match past scenes from memory.

For Final Fantasy fans, Crystal Chronicles‘ arrival on Switch August 27th will provide co-op play in quarantine. The release of 3 Legend titles, which initially released on Game Boy, is likewise interesting for old-school gamers; the collection will be offered December 15th.

The complete …