Nintendo brings classic games including Super Mario 64 to the Switch

Nintendo is bringing 3 classic video games from its precious Mario franchise to the Nintendo Switch, looking to profit from the momentum for video gaming throughout the coronavirus pandemic ahead of the vacations.

In a discussion to mark the 35th anniversary of the series Thursday, Nintendo revealed remastered variations of a few of its best-known 3D titles, including 1996’s Super Mario 64, 2002’s Super Mario Sunshine and 2007’sSuper Mario Galaxy The games will be bundled into a bundle Nintendo is calling Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and will be launched on a “limited” basis fromSept 18 till March 31, 2021.

Nintendo likewise debuted a lot of other games, including a mixed-reality variation of Mario Kart called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit that lets users manage physical RC vehicles from their Switch console, and Super Mario Bros 35, a Mario-themed handle the fight royale category promoted by Fortnite.

Mario Kart Home Circuit will be launched on Oct 16 for $99.99, Nintendo stated, while the Super Mario Bros Game Watch gadget launches on Nov 13 for $49.99. It's not yet clear just how much Super Mario 3D All-Stars will cost.