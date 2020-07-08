Ninja starts streaming on YouTube after Microsoft shuts down Mixer

One of the greatest names in streaming is heading to YouTube. Today, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins started streaming on Google’s platform, getting a new home after the surprise closure of Microsoft’s Mixer. Ninja teased the announcement early in the day today in a tweet, and started his new YouTube venture with a stream alongside Dr Lupo, TimTheTatman, and Courage. It’s unclear yet whether this is an unique deal, or if Ninja will feature on other platforms, like Twitch, aswell.

The news comes after Microsoft made the surprise announcement that it would be shuttering Mixer and transitioning its live-streaming efforts to Facebook Gaming. Streamers who had signed exclusive deals with Microsoft — including not only Blevins, but also popular names like Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek and Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler — were given the choice to either move to Facebook or shift to another platform altogether.

Blevins’ original move to Mixer set off a large shift in the streaming industry, as platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch all scrambled to sign top-tier talent to exclusive deals. And while Ninja’s viewership declined significantly after moving away from Twitch, his cultural presence arguably grew. During his Mixer period, that he launched an apparel line with Adidas and became the first streamer to have their particular Fortnite skin, among a number of other ventures.