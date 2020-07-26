Ninja: Get Good: My Ultimate Guide to Gaming



“Get the right gear, practice the right way, and get into the right headspace and you too can Get Good.”—Time

Packed with illustrations, photographs, anecdotes, and insider tips, this complete compendium includes everything Tyler “Ninja” Blevins wishes he knew before he got serious about gaming.

Here’s how to:

• Build a gaming PC

• Practice with purpose

• Develop strategy

• Improve your game sense

• Pull together the right team

• Stream with skill

• Form a community online

• And much more

Video games come and go, but Ninja’s lessons are timeless. Pay attention to them and you’ll find that you’re never really starting over when the next big game launches. Who knows—you may even beat him one day. As he says, that’s up to you.

Praise for Ninja: Get Good

“If you’re a casual gamer looking to refine your gaming skills or equipment, or someone considering getting into esports, then livestreamer and gaming guru Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ book could be the perfect guide.”—Los Angeles Times

“It’s perfect for young kids just getting into gaming after watching streamers, like Ninja, and their parents who may not know much about gaming and streaming . . . It’s an all-in-one checklist of everything you need to start up on a streaming life. This book breaks down complex and sometimes obscure concepts in gaming that many non-gamer parents may not know about or the kids know about instinctually but can’t put into words.”—GameCrate