Ninja Foodi Digital Fry, Convection Oven, Toaster, Air Fryer, Flip-Away for Storage, with XL Capacity, and a Stainless Steel Finish

The Ninja Foodi digital air fry oven packs a lot of features and cooking Capacity in a small countertop footprint. Air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm- all in one appliance- and when you’re done cooking, reclaim your counter space by simply flipping the oven up and away to clean and store. BPA free: Yes, Dishwasher-safe parts: Yes, Cord length (ft.): 3

The ultimate meal making machine with 8 in 1 functionality: Air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate, and keep warm all in one powerful 1800 watt appliance

Reclaim your counter space: Takes up 50 % less space when you flip it up and away to store against your backsplash

Air fry: Up to 75 % less fat than traditional frying methods; Tested against hand cut, deep fried French fries

Xl capacity: 45 % larger Usable pan cooking area vs; The flat surface area of the Cuisinart toa 60 and toa 65 pan; Fits a 13″ pizza, up to 9 slices of toast or 6 chicken breasts (6 to 8 ounce each)

Easy cleaning: Includes a removable crumb tray and an easily accessible back panel for deep cleaning

Fast cooking: Cooks up to 60 % faster than a traditional oven with air roast; 60 second preheat; Full meals in as little as 20 minutes

Even baking: Up to 40 % more even baking than the Cuisinart air fry oven toa 60