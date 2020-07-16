Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 Pressure, Slow Cooker, Air Fryer and More, 5-Quart, Black/Gray



Meet the Ninja Foody compact pressure cooker. The 5-Qt. compact pressure cooker that crisps. Tender crisp technology lets you quickly pressure cook ingredients to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air fryer finish. The 5-Qt. cooking pot and cook and crisp basket make it easy to cook delicious treats and meals in an instant.

The compact pressure cooker that crisps. Pressure cooker, air fryer, tender crisper

Tender crisp technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the crisping lid gives your meal a crispy, golden finish

Pressure cook up to 70 percent faster vs. Traditional cooking methods vs. Slow cooked, braised, or low simmer recipes

Air fry with up to 75 percent less fat vs. Deep fried, hand cut French fries

5 quart ceramic coated pot is nonstick, PTFE/PFOA free, and dishwasher safe

3 quart cook & crisp basket is ceramic coated, nonstick, and dishwasher safe, and holds up to 4 pounds of chicken

7 functions include pressure cook, air fry/air crisp, steam, bake/roast, slow cook, yogurt, and sear/saute

14 safety features: Passed rigorous testing for safety certification, giving you peace of mind