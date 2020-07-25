Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 4-Qt. Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate Indoor Electric Grill (AG301), 10″ x 10″, Black and Silver



Price: $229.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 21:02:17 UTC – Details)



Meet the Ninja Foodi indoor grill. The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. With unique cyclonic grilling technology, 500F rapid cyclonic air circulates around food for amazing surround searing, while the 500F high-density grill grate gives you delicious char-grilled marks and flavor without the smoke. It’s also an air fry crisper, allowing you to enjoy guilt-free fried food.

500F air circulates around food for amazing surround searing while the 500F high density grill grate creates char grilled marks and flavors, for food that’s perfectly cooked on the inside and char grilled on every side with Cyclonic Grilling Technology

With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, it brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year

Forgot to defrost dinner- Transform foods from frozen to perfectly char grilled in 25 minutes. Dishwasher Safe Components

Air fry crisp with up to 75 percent less fat than deep frying (tested against hand cut, deep fried French fries), using the included 4 quart crisper basket

1760 watt unit; 10″ x 10″ PTFE/PFOA free, nonstick, ceramic coated grill grate; 4 quart PTFE/PFOA free, nonstick, ceramic coated crisper basket; 6 quart PTFE/PFOA free, nonstick, ceramic coated cooking pot; Chef created 15 recipe book; Cleaning brush