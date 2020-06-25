Ningmei CR100 Mini PC With Intel J4105 Processor, 8GB RAM Launched

Xiaomi ecosystem company Ningmei has launched its Ningmei CR100 Mini PC in China. The small form factor PC is idea for workspaces in which a full size PC cabinet will not work. It can fit beneath the monitor aswell, giving a lot more space to the user. One point to note is that the Ningmei CR100 Mini PC is powered by the quad-core Intel J4105 processor that is quite old at this point, since it was launched in late-2017. The compact PC comes with DDR4 RAM and SSD storage, along with ample connectivity options.

Ningmei CR100 Mini PC price

The Ningmei CR100 Mini PC will set you back CNY 1,499 (just under Rs. 16,000). It is on sale in China via Xiaomi Youpin website as well as comes with a bundled offer including a wireless keyboard and mouse, a mousepad, and a 16-GB U-disk for a supplementary CNY 100 (a little over Rs. 1,000) valid on purchases up till June 30.

As of now, the company have not shared any information on if and when the Ningmei CR100 Mini PC will be arriving at the international market.

Ningmei CR100 Mini PC specifications

The Ningmei CR100 Mini PC is powered by the quad-core Intel J4105 processor coupled with Intel HD Graphics 600. It comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. For cooling, the Ningmei CR100 Mini PC has a single fan. It compact PC has an all-round four sided vacuum heat dissipation structure that keeps the components cool. Audio is handled by the built-in two-channel speakers.

For connectivity, you will find two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, an SD card reader, a headphone and a microphone jack on leading. On a corner of the mini PC, there are four more USB 3.0 ports, still another set of headphone and microphone jacks, an HDMI port, a VGA port, and an Ethernet port. Further, it is sold with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2.

The Ningmei CR100 Mini PC measures 192x188x54mm and weighs just 760 grams.

