Ningaloo Reef: Woman injured by whale shark at Australian tourist spot

An Australian woman has actually suffered injuries after being struck and injured by a whale shark while snorkelling.

The woman, 29, had actually been swimming with a trip group at Western Australia’s popular Ningaloo Reef on Saturday when she was struck by the animal’s tail.

A swim with whale sharks – the biggest fish types internationally and normally docile – is a popular tourist activity.

Police stated work security regulators were examining the event, as it had actually included a charter group.

St John’s Ambulance stated the woman had actually suffered internal bleeding and upper torso injuries”from the crush”

She was dealt with in the town of Exmouth prior to being flown to a health center in Perth, where she remained in a “serious but stable condition” onMonday The animal had actually been a whale shark and not a whale, a health center representative included.

