Ningaloo Reef: Second woman injured by whale at Australia tourist hotspot



Humpback whales can mature to 19 m in length.





A woman has actually been injured by a humpback whale in Western Australia in the second such occurrence in less than a week.

The woman was on a snorkelling trip at the popular Ningaloo Reef when she was struck on Thursday.

It came simply days after another Australian woman suffered fractured ribs and internal bleeding after being struck by a whale at the very same reef.

Officials stated they were examining the events.

Unconfirmed reports stated the 29- year-old woman in the very first occurrence on Saturday was caught in between 2 humpback whales, which can mature to 19 m (62 feet). Another woman supposedly tore her hamstring after being struck by a whale’s fin.

In the most recent occurrence, 30- year-old Alicia Ramsey stated she was snorkelling near the reef as part of a whale shark trip when she was approached by a humpback whale and its calf.

“The calf decided to come check us out and ended up being between us and the mum so mum went into protective mode and swung back,” Ms Ramsey informed Nine …