Nine-year-old girl is the youngest to die from coronavirus in Florida

The 9-year-old’s death is not a travel-related case and the kid did not have close contact with anybody who just recently evaluated favorable for Covid-19, records reveal.
Putnam County Health Officer Mary Garcia verified the death to CNN on Wednesday and stated she was uninformed of any hidden medical conditions in the girl’s case.
According to the newest health records, the 9-year-old is the 5th small in Florida to die from Covid-19
The others were an 11- year-old kid in Miami-Dade County, an 11- year-old girl in Broward County, a 16- year-old girl in Lee County and a 17- year-old kid in PascoCounty
Putnam County is situated in between Jacksonville, Gainesville,St Augustine, and Daytona Beach in northeasternFlorida Since April 1, the county has actually had at least 11 coronavirus- associated casualties.
As of Friday, 23,170 minors had actually evaluated favorable for the infection throughout the state. The positivity rate of the kids evaluated is 13.4%. The state’s overall variety of verified cases stands at 379,619