Nine-year-old girl is the youngest to die from coronavirus in Florida

The 9-year-old’s death is not a travel-related case and the kid did not have close contact with anybody who just recently evaluated favorable for Covid-19, records reveal.

Putnam County Health Officer Mary Garcia verified the death to CNN on Wednesday and stated she was uninformed of any hidden medical conditions in the girl’s case.

According to the newest health records, the 9-year-old is the 5th small in Florida to die from Covid-19