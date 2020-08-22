Nine races in 11 weeks the “limit” for F1

(*11 *)

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the very first half of the 2020 Formula 1 schedule either needed to be cancelled or delayed. The season lastly began in early July with a triple-header in Austria and Hungary.

After a weekend off, the groups started another stretch of 3 successive races at Silverstone and Barcelona, with another triple-header to come in order to get as numerous races in as possible.

The groups all comprehend the industrial and legal requirements to restore a season of a minimum of 15races A scheduled calendar extension, which is set to consist of a go back to Turkey and 2 races in Bahrain, will bring the overall to 17 grands prix.

Last month, McLaren group principal Andreas Seidl stated the principle of a triple header “cannot be the new standard going forward” because of the strains it puts on race teams.

Red Bull driver Verstappen acknowledged the sport “needs to get the races in”, but agreed that three triple-headers are “a bit too much”.

” I believe for the minute, it’s great. We had a long break prior to,” Verstappen stated at last weekend’sSpanish Grand Prix

“I don’t see this happening – well hopefully – next year where you keep doing triple-headers. I think that’s a bit too much.

“If you can make certain it resembles 2 weekends in a row, I believe that’s alright. Having a.