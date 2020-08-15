Nine football players at University of Oklahoma test positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Big Ten holds off 2020-21 fall sports season, mentioning COVID-19 issues



By Amy Tennery

(Reuters) – Nine football student-athletes from the University of Oklahoma evaluated positive for COVID-19, head coach Lincoln Riley stated on Saturday, amidst intense nationwide dispute over the practicality of a fall college football season.

Oklahoma’s Big 12 Conference stated today it would move on with the fall football season, a cultural routine for millions of Americans, after 2 of its fellow “Power Five” conferences stated they would delay play.

Riley stated in a video published to social networks that he got the test outcomes Saturday early morning after his players took a week-long break from group activities, keeping in mind the brand-new cases were the outcome of “community-based infections.”

“Disappointed by the news, obviously. We’ve done such a tremendous job really this entire time,” Riley stated in the video. “You know when you give your players some time, that there is risk in that.”

The school stated previously today there was formerly one COVID-19 case reported on the group given that players reported for training previously this summertime. [nL1N2FE1EU]

Two of the 5 most effective college conferences, the Pac -12 and Big Ten, stated today they would not play …