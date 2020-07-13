NINE children and two adults hospitalised with carbon monoxide poisoning from a charcoal grill

Nine children and two adults have been hospitalised after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning in Tasmania.

Paramedics were called to a South Hobart home at about 2.30am on Tuesday after an open charcoal grill was used inside.

The patients were treated at the scene before they were taken to Royal Hobart Hospital.

Two adults and five children are in a serious condition, while the remaining four children are being monitored.

The Department of Health said the children range in age between two months and 17 years old.

More to come