Nina Turner fires back at Debra Messing: ‘The leader of the Karen coalition strikes again!’

“You just can’t stop dipping can you @DebraMessing? Your connotation is racist,” Turner scolded the “Will & Grace” star. “1. Black voters are not owned by anyone. Our vote should be earned every election cycle. 2. We can think for ourselves & don’t need your help. 3. Sometimes it’s best to stay out of family business.”

NINA TURNER BLASTS DEBRA MESSING FOR SAYING KANYE WEST 2020 BID WOULD ‘TAKE BLACK VOTERS FROM BIDEN’

On Monday, Messing fired back, insisting that West’s tweet is just a ploy to help the president.

“Oh PLEASE, Nina. Kanye is definitely an avowed Trump supporter. Trump’s numbers have plummeted, Trump doubles down on his racist platform at Mt Rushmore, and 100 days before election Kanye will probably announce NOW? I thought you were smarter than [that] Nina. Clearly it’s an attempt to greatly help Trump,” Messing wrote. “Biden swept the AA vote in the South. Kanye has millions of young AA fans. It’s maybe not racist to state that Kanye can take Biden leaning voters from him. It’s NUMBERS. STATISTICS. If you want to utilize this to grab your spotlight, you should. If you actually care about the AA Community having their vote counted, I’ll have Stacey Abrams call [you] when I talk to her this week.”

On Tuesday, the former Bernie Sanders surrogate fired back.

“Debra, Debra, @DebraMessing so you go from bad to worse. The leader of the Karen coalition strikes again!” Turner wrote. “Although it is customary for the Karens to call the manager on Black folks, how dare you attempt to create public conflict between two Black women leaders in the public space. Not only is it disrespectful to @staceyabrams and me, it is disrespectful to our Black foremothers who sacrificed so we could have a voice in the first damn place.”

“Karen” is just a pejorative term that has emerged to label a demanding, middle-aged white woman who displays an expression of overbearing entitlement in several societal confrontations.

“Your attempt to use Stacey (as if Black women haven’t been used enough over the last 400 years) as the “Black manager friend card” proves my original point, which is Black people are not really a monolith. 3. You questioning my intellect is one of the oldest smears in the book. Black people have faced this stereotype since the inception of this country.”

Turner reiterated it is “RACIST” to claim that Black people would vote for West, pointing out that the rapper “has white & Black fans yet you continue to insult Black voters.” She then cited a stat that showed 40 per cent of young Black voters “prefer progressive policies over popularity.”

“Lastly, Don’t You Ever Fix Your Mouth to Question My Love for My People. I have been a Black Woman All My Life!” Turner exclaimed.

Kanye West has over and over floated a presidential bid in the past but has also expressed his support for President Trump, sharing an image of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and causing a media circus along with his visit to the White House in 2018.