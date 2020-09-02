Nina Agdal wows in steamy bikini beach snap: ‘Well, hello September’

Agdal, 28, shared a number of pictures of the minute as she romped along the coastline.

“Well, hello September,” she captioned the image on the very first day of the month.

The Sports Illustrated cover star’s toned abs were on complete screen.

Agdal has actually been striving on her physical fitness regular and making it readily available to all her fans through her way of life brand name called The Agdal Method.

“It was important for me to create a lifestyle that focuses on longevity and maximizing energy and mindset every day. A lifestyle where I routinely feel and look my best,” the design composed on her website.

She continued: “After years of trying different types of workouts and nutrition advice, I put together a method that is helping me to shape my best life, and I am excited to share that with you today.”

“Fitness and living a healthy, fun lifestyle have been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. Early on, I developed a routine that has helped me sculpt and maintain a healthy physique that embraces my natural curves,” Agdal stated. “I have actually fine-tuned that regular gradually and I am beyond ecstatic [to] share all of it with you here on my …