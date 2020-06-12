Nimes courthouse shooting: Police operation underway after ‘man shoots himself on premises’

Police say a security operation is ongoing at the courthouse in Nimes, southern France, after local media reported a man shot himself on the premises.

Police asked on Twitter for folks to stay far from the area, which includes been cordoned off.

The man is thought to have died in the hall of the court of appeal at about 8.20am on Friday, the franceinfo website reported Nimes public prosecutor Eric Maurel as saying.

Mr Maurel said it absolutely was believed the person may have entered the courthouse through a staff entrance where there is no metal detector, franceinfo added.





Explosives experts are reportedly on scene, daily newspaper Midi Libre reports.

More follows…