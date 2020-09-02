Nile dam row: US ‘to cut $100m in aid’ to Ethiopia

Related Topics River Nile dam dispute

image copyrightGetty Images image caption The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be the largest hydro-electric plant in Africa

The US is reportedly cutting $100m (£75m) in aid to Ethiopia over a controversial mega dam being built on a tributary of the River Nile.

A government source said the move had been triggered by Ethiopia’s move to start filling the dam before reaching agreement with Egypt and Sudan.

Egypt has long been opposed to any development on the Nile that could reduce the amount of water it receives.

Ethiopia says it needs the dam to provide a reliable electricity supply.