Nile dam row: Ethiopia’s pop stars hit out



Teddy Afro has actually published translations of his lyrics in English, French and Arabic on Facebook to get his message throughout





Pop stars in Ethiopia have actually been belting out tunes marking a success in what is viewed as a fight with Egypt over who has rights to the waters of the River Nile.

In June, Ethiopia started submitting the mega dam it has actually been developed on the Blue Nile – which might have effects for nations downstream.

After this year’s rainy season, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) now has 4.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in its tank, which suffices to check the very first 2 turbines.

Satellite images from July revealed the dam filling: