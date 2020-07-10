Nile Dam row: Egypt and Ethiopia generate heat but no power

Image copyright

While for Ethiopia, the dam, pictured here in 2019, is vital, Egypt sees it’s as a threat to its existence





The polite diplomatic façade was maintained but what of the Egyptian and Ethiopian representatives revealed a belligerence that has been hard to disguise.

The recent meeting of the UN Security Council to talk about Ethiopia’s huge hydro-electric plant, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd), straddling the Blue Nile, was held by teleconference.

The social distance that the participants observed underscored the diplomatic gulf.

It is really a gulf that threatens to sweep up the populations of the 2 countries right into a nationalist fervour and mutual distrust.

The Gerd, which sits on the Nile’s main tributary, is upstream of Egypt and gets the potential to regulate the flow of water that the united states almost entirely relies on.

UN A risk of potentially existential proportions has emerged that may encroach on the single source of livelihood of over 100 million Egyptians”

It also will be, when fully operational, the biggest hydro-electric plant in Africa, and projected to provide power to 65 million Ethiopians, who currently lack an everyday electricity supply.

The construction, which began in 2011, is almost complete.

For the Egyptian and Ethiopian representatives at the UN meeting, the very existence of their countries was on the line.

“A threat of potentially existential proportions has emerged that could encroach on the single source of livelihood of over 100 million Egyptians,” the country’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said.

Using similar language, Ethiopia’s UN ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie countered: “For Ethiopia, accessing and utilising its water resources is not a matter of choice, but of existential necessity.”

When to refill the dam

The rhetoric might disguise that after not quite a decade of talking, the 2 countries have managed to agree with a lot of things, but the crucial questions of how and when to refill the dam, and simply how much water it will release, remain unresolved.

Years of bilateral and multilateral talks, expert commissions, an agreed Declaration of Principles between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, the next country affected, have still not settled these basicissues.

And now we are at a point where Ethiopia says it will unilaterally start filling the dam in the next couple weeks to coincide with the rainy season. It is really a process that’s expected to use up to seven years.

Egypt says the waters of the Nile are vital for the agricultural sector





For Ethiopia, the construction and filling of the dam aren’t two split events, one of many country’s negotiators Zerihun Abebe told the BBC.

“The Egyptians tried to confuse the international community” by suggesting that they are various things, he added, and argued that the 2015 Declaration of Principles allowed for Ethiopia to go ahead.

But this is not how Egypt sees it.

The US tried, but failed, to get Egypt and Ethiopia to sign up to an agreement





After the United States and the World Bank got involved late this past year but didn’t get Ethiopia to sign up to a document agreed with Egypt in February, the African Union (AU) has said it’s going to try and find a solution.

If what of Egypt’s foreign minister are any such thing to go by then the deal is urgently needed.

Colonial-era treaties

“The unilateral filling and operation of this dam without an agreement that includes the necessary precautions to protect the downstream communities… would heighten tensions and could provoke crises and conflicts that further destabilise an already troubled region,” Mr Shoukry warned.

For its part, Ethiopia said it wished to negotiate underneath the auspices of the AU, rather than the UN, but blamed Egypt for the “intransigence and its insistence on historic rights and current use”.

Those rights, in terms of Egypt is worried, go back to at the very least 1929, once the British government recognised the “natural and historical right of Egypt to the waters of the Nile”. It also granted Egypt veto rights on any projects upstream.

Then in 1959, Egypt and Sudan signed a deal in which the two countries decided to share the Nile’s resources, with Egypt taking the greatest volume. No reference was made to some of the other nine countries in the river’s basin, including Ethiopia, the origin of the Blue Nile.

The tributary, which merges with the White Nile in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, provides around 80% of the full total flow of the river and Ethiopia sees it as a “historic injustice” it is unable to benefit from this natural resource, Mr Zerihun said.

If Ethiopia agrees to allowing a particular volume of water to flow to Egypt every year then this will “confirm a colonial privilege of the most downstream country, Egypt. It’s like neo-colonialism and that is unacceptable,” he added.

In essence, what Ethiopia is accusing Egypt of is planning to maintain the flow that was guaranteed in full in 1959.

Ethiopia says that in the second year of filling it will to push out a minimum of 31 billion cubic metres through the Gerd, but beyond that it cannot be linked with a specific number.

Explore the Nile with 360 video

Join Alastair Leithead and his team, travelling in 2018 from the Blue Nile’s source to the ocean – through Ethiopia and Sudan in to Egypt.

This 360° video is a version of the initial VR documentary series from BBC News. To view the full films, click here.

Maintaining the flow of a set amount of water to Egypt regardless of rainfall pattern could imply that the Gerd will stop functioning during prolonged droughts.

While Egypt is alarmed by the prospect of not knowing simply how much water it will receive.

Nations united within the dam

The generation of so much heat after nine years of negotiations may reflect the fact that here is the diplomatic end-game rather than an unbridgeable gap and things will soon cool down.

But both Egypt’s President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also have domestic political considerations and populations who have become heavily committed to the issue.

In Ethiopia’s case, people have literally invested in the dam. The $4bn (£3.2bn) cost of the project has been partly met by persuading Ethiopians at home and abroad to lend the federal government money by buying bonds.

While Mr Abiy faces political challenges that have dented his support, the Gerd is an issue that people can rally behind.

Some have taken to the video-sharing platform TikTok to illustrate the issues with cups and jugs of water. One that has been widely viewed shows a woman with a jug, representing Ethiopia, pouring water into two small cups and saying that her country is in control.

Egyptians have made their own videos, with one suggesting that the dam is at risk of attack.

In general, Egyptian media have now been supporting the federal government in the talks within the dam, with some outlets accusing Ethiopia of being uncooperative during the crisis.

While the media in the two countries may want to up the stakes, it is the job of diplomats to try and calm things down.

It is still unclear, however, that those active in the talks are doing this.