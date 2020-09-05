Nikon XQD 64GB Memory Card #27214



The Nikon 64GB XQD Memory Card is made to excel in high-end DSLR and mirrorless cameras, including the Z 7, Z 6, D5, D500, and D850. It offers a storage capacity of up to 64GB. With support for both PCIe 2.0 and USB 3.0 interfaces, this XQD card features read speeds of up to 440 MB/s and write speeds of up to 400 MB/s, allowing it to record 4K video and continuous raw still image bursts.

64GB XQD Storage Capacity

Supports PCIe 2.0 and USB 3.0

Max. Read Speed: 440 MB/s

Max. Write Speed: 400 MB/s