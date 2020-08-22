Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera with 18-140mm VR and 70-300mm Lens Bundle with 420-800mm Preset f/8 Telephoto Lens + 128GB Card, Tripod, Flash, and More (23pc Bundle)

Price: $1,399.00
This Al’s Variety Exclusive Bundle Comes with:

  • Nikon D7500 Camera Body

  • Nikon AF-P 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6 VR Lens

  • Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6 Lens

  • High-Power 420-800mm f/8.3 HD Manual Telephoto Lens

  • Transcend 128GB SD Card

  • 67mm 3 Piece Filter Kit

  • 67mm Tulip Hood

  • Digital Slave Flash

  • Wrist Grip

  • Camera Case

  • Tripod

  • USB Card Reader

  • Lens Brush Pen

  • Lens Blower

    • This Al’s Variety Camera Bundle Includes 58mm Wide Angle And Telephoto Auxiliary lenses + 67-58mm Adapter Ring , 67mm 3pc Filter Kit (UV , CPL , FLD) , 67mm Tulip Threaded Lens Hood , Transcend 128GB 300S UHS-I SDXC Memory Card, Camera wrist Grip , Deluxe Camera Gadget Bag , 50 inch Professional Tripod , Digital Slave Flash , Lens Pen , Lens Blower + Nikon Original Battery, Charger , Eye Cup , Neck Strap , Lens & Body Caps + 1 Year Seller Supplied Warranty :
    Nikon D7500 DSLR Camera Body (Import Model)- 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS Sensor , EXPEED 5 Image Processor , 3.2″ 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD , 4K UHD Video Recording at 30 fps ,Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System , Native ISO 51200, Expanded ISO 1,640,000 , 8 fps Shooting for Up to 100 Frames , Multi-CAM 3500FX II 51-Point AF System , SnapBridge Bluetooth and Wi-Fi , 180k-Pixel RGB Sensor and Group Area AF
    Nikon AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens – F-Mount Lens/DX Format , 27-210mm (35mm Equivalent) , Aperture Range: f/3.5 to f/38 ,One Aspherical Element, One ED Element , Super Integrated Coating ,Silent Wave Motor AF System ,VR II Image Stabilization , Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm , All-in-one zoom spans wide-angle to telephoto
    Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED Lens – F-Mount Lens/DX Format ,105-450mm (35mm Equivalent) , Aperture Range: f/4.5-6.3 to f/32 , One Extra-Low Dispersion Element ,Super Integrated Coating ,Pulse Stepping Motor AF System , Access Lens Settings in Camera Menu , Rounded 7-Blade Diaphragm , Super Integrated Coating , AF-P pulse motor
    High-Power 420-800mm f/8.3 HD Manual Telephoto Lens+ T-mount adapter for your Nikon Camera-A versatile lens for photographing distant subjects, the 420-800mm f/8.3 HD Telephoto Zoom features a convenient threaded T-mount for adapting to a wide variety of camera types. Its 4 elements, 2 groups optical design features a super HD multi-coating, and a lens hood is incorporated into the design, to suppress lens flare, ghosting, and surface

