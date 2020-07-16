Nikon COOLPIX B500 16MP 40x Optical Zoom Digital Camera w/Built-in Wi-Fi NFC & Bluetooth (Red) + 16GB SDHC Accessory Bundle



Price: $309.00

(as of Jul 16,2020 21:53:26 UTC – Details)



Get closer to what matters 40x optical zoom, 80x Dynamic Fine Zoom Few shots are too far away for the COOLPIX B500’s NIKKOR ED glass lens. 40x optical zoom gives you super telephoto power, then Dynamic Fine Zoom, an enhanced digital zoom, effectively doubles that reach for a whopping 80x zoom. Lens-Shift Vibration Reduction (VR) keeps your shots steady – crucial at such long distances – and a 16-megapixel backside illuminated CMOS sensor captures every detail. Always connected Unleash new possibilities with a compatible smartphone Install Nikon’s new SnapBridge app on a compatible smartphone or tablet and unlock exciting new capabilities with the COOLPIX B500. Built-in Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth low energy (BLE) maintain a constant connection between the app and your camera, so each shot you take automatically transfers to your smartphone or tablet for sharing, editing with photo apps or uploading to your favorite sites. You can even use the Snapbridge app to control your camera remotely! Enjoy the view Tilting 3.0-inch 921,000-dot LCD The COOLPIX B500’s large, tilting LCD display makes it easy to compose your shots and monitor your video recording. You can also use it to find exciting new shooting angles. Reviewing and sharing your creations is a pleasure, too – every shot and video looks fantastic on the high resolution display. Master the camera in no time Simple, convenient operation for stress-free shooting The COOLPIX B500 is so easy to use, anyone can take great photos a…

NIKON AUTHORIZED DEALER – Includes Full Nikon USA WARRANTY

COOLPIX B500 Simply Brilliant Photos & Video – Simple to Use SUPER-ZOOM

16MP 40x optical Zoom/80x Dynamic Zoom SUPER TELEPHOTO NIKKOR ED Lens

BUILT-IN WI-FI, NFC & BLUETOOTH low energy (BLE) maintain a constant connection with a compatible SMARTPHONE or TABLET – Shoot from creative angles with the tilting 3.0-inch 921,000-dot LCD – Simple, convenient operation for stress-free shooting – 1080p Full HD video recording with stereo sound

BUNDLE INCLUDES: Sandisk Ultra SDHC 16GB UHS Class 10 Memory Card, Up to 80MB/s Read Speed – Deluxe Camera Case – 4x 2950mah Rechargeable AA Batteries w/ AA Charger – Corel PaintShop Pro X9 Digital Download – 12-inch Rubberized Spider Tripod, Large (Red) – LCD/Lens Cleaning Pen – Hi-Speed SDHC Memory Card Reader – Trifold Memory Card Wallet – Lens Cap Keeper – 3pcs Lens Cleaning Kit – Beach Camera Microfiber Cleaning Cloth