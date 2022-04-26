“Let me touch upon another question that is being voiced these days. They say that the opposition wants a war. We are accused of war by those who are a symbol of war and defeat. Nikol’s last hope is Aliyev and Erdogan. “He is trying to intimidate our people with Aliyev, as if the opposition wants a war,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the “Armenia” faction, stated in France Square today. As we reported, the second Yerevan march demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today in the vicinity of the statue of David of Sassoun and ended in France Square.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan mentioned ․ “I do not rule out that he will agree with Aliyev and say make a new provocation to intimidate the people and stop the process. Nikol, think of something new, it will not work, Aliyev will not save you. Only he needs you and Erdogan. The Armenian people do not need you. “

Ishkhan Saghatelyan stressed ․ “We do not want a war, we fight for a dignified peace, for the homeland and say that we have no homeland to give in to the enemy.” Ishkhan Saghatelyan stated that the number of protesters is increasing every day, and the police are making illegal arrests. “Arrest as much as you can, it doesn’t matter, we will not surrender.” Referring to the agenda of the action, Ishkhan Saghatelyan said that the marches and demonstrations will continue again, people will walk from the regions to Yerevan, and tomorrow at 18.30 the march entitled “Wake up Lao” will take place again.

Luiza SUKIASYAN