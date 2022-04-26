“As we agreed, we will reveal Nikol’s lies. He promised that he would remove the cameras and the red lines. He lied. He did not do it. “Let’s erase these lines, which he promised to remove and did not do in four years,” Haykakan MP Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced today on Tigran Mets Avenue and covered the red lines of a part of the street with white, inflatable paint.

As we reported, the second Yerevan march of the union demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan and for the idea of ​​saving Artsakh started today near the statue of David of Sassoun.

“Every day we will show the material lies, which he did not do. We will fulfill those promises together until we do something. Lies must be eliminated in Armenia. “We will put an end to lies together,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced. The march reached the Republic Square under the chants of “Nikol, liar”, “without Nikol Armenia”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN