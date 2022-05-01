“Today, on May 1, the real nationwide clean-up starts. “We must clean our country from real political garbage,” said Hayk Mamijanyan, secretary of the “I have honor” faction, during a rally in France Square.

He assured that we have already won, as the French Square is now better defended than the borders of our country ․ “Nikol Pashinyan himself worries more about his skin than our security. “Look how scared Pashinyan is.”

Hayk Mamijanyan presented several episodes of how the citizens encouraged them. For example, once the participants of the wedding stayed in the demonstration and approached, they were told, nothing, we will endure, you are doing for the future of our children. According to Hayk Mamijanyan, the police department secretly approached him and said, “When are you going to drive him?” And he continued ․ “In a word, Nikol’s Armenian-Armenian is gone, he is left in awe. There is no Nicole. “

Regarding the accusations that the opposition brought people to the rally from Artsakh by buses, Hayk Mamijanyan, addressing the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, answered ․ “You brought the police alone to this demonstration by buses. Here are our sisters and brothers from Artsakh, who have lost their home and place because of you. ”

Then, addressing the citizens, Hayk Mamijanyan said ․ “If you closed the street four years ago, you voted for this, you have a chance right now, to correct your mistake. If you want to decide the future of the country, come to France Square, we will decide together or they will decide for us. ”

Speaking about Nikol Pashinyan’s statements that it is possible to lower the bar of Artsakh, Hayk Mamijanyan said ․ “How did it happen that even after the catastrophic war, the United States, Russia and France were talking about the status of Karabakh?” There are two options here: either our country is in a worse condition now, or you want to lower the bar. In both cases the answer is the same ․ “Nicole, you have to go.”

Tat Tat Harutyunyan