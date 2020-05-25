Nikoloz Basilashvili: Georgian tennis star charged with assaulting ex-wife

Image copyright

AFP/Getty Images

Georgian tennis participant Nikoloz Basilashvili has been charged with assaulting his former spouse.

Basilashvili, 28, is accused by Neka Dorokashvili of attacking her in entrance of their five-year-old son.

Basilashvili, ranked 27th on the planet, denies all of the allegations, saying that the reality shall be confirmed in court docket.

On Sunday, he was launched on a 100,000 Georgian lari ($31,300; £25,700) bail by the court docket within the capital Tbilisi. If responsible, he faces three years in jail.

A preliminary court docket listening to has been scheduled for 16 July.

“I feel your support and love,” the tennis participant informed followers on Facebook, including that he didn’t need to make any additional remark.

During his profession, Basilashvili received three ATP titles, however is but to progress additional than the fourth spherical in any of the 4 majors.

His highest singles rating was 16th on the planet in May 2019.