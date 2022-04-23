Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the “Homeland” party, former director of the National Security Service, calls not to take seriously the statements made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at yesterday’s government sitting.

“Do not take those statements seriously, Pashinyan, seeing the movement started in the country, which says we will not allow Pashinyan to make unilateral concessions, we will not allow Artsakh to be handed over to the enemy, he has that sense that he will not be able to resist this wave. “That’s why he is trying to stop it with certain statements, but he will not be able to, because the public already knows him and no one believes him or takes him seriously,” Vanetsyan told reporters.

According to him, Pashinyan did not state clearly that Artsakh would never be part of Azerbaijan, that the “so-called enclaves” from the territories of Armenia would not be handed over to the enemy, but spoke in some conventional terms to distract people.

The former director of the National Security Service said that the citizens have already taken to the streets, the number of people is increasing day by day in Freedom Square.

Arthur Vanetsyan is sure that people’s consciousness has changed, people have almost a 100% consensus that Nikol Pashinyan should not rule anymore, because his staying in power for more and more days, according to the opposition figure, is destructive for Armenia and Artsakh.

“There is a problem – to formulate it politically, but in order to achieve its result, we must be able to explain to the public that this is not a power struggle, it is not a struggle of individuals, but a struggle of ideas for the sake of the homeland,” he said.