“Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation will take place in a few days. “There is no other option and there can be no other option,” Babken Harutyunyan, a member of the “Homeland” party, stated during a march starting from Freedom Square and walking through the central streets of the capital.

The politician called on the public to join the struggle, noting that the current government, represented by the Prime Minister, does not enjoy trust.

“This government will not be able to stop our movement. “Nikol Pashinyan no longer enjoys the support of the majority of our people,” Babken Harutyunyan said.