We are united by patriotism, the determination to get out of today’s alarming situation, dignity and talent, said Aram Vardjanyan, a member of the NA “Armenia” faction in Freedom Square.

“We will not allow new stories of poor Mshetians to travel through foreign countries. We have woken up, we have stood up, we will become stronger, we will create in our homeland, in our Artsakh. Our rally is for peace, we do not want a new war, we do not want new victims. We have come out to fight for peace, but for real peace. Nikol Pashinyan allegedly promises peace, but only brings war and death. And every day brings each of us to life in that reality. “We also say that our agenda is the same – the removal of Nikol Pashinyan, so that there is real peace,” Aram Vardjanyan stated.

He reminded that there is not a single case in history that after a heavy defeat, you give up whatever you want and there is peace.

“After that, they see that you give, they want again, they want again, until you disappear. This is Nikol Pashinyan’s logic. “Its logic is the policy of the beggar, who we say no to,” Aram Vardjanyan stated.