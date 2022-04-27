The march of the resistance movement started from Garegin Nzhdeh Square in Yerevan. Before the march, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the organizers of the movement, again called for the creation of new centers of resistance, thus supporting the general struggle, and the citizens who followed the protests in absentia, to join the growing movement.

“I call on our citizens who are sitting in front of the TV behind us to join this struggle. “If you want to live in security, prosperity, if you want to have a homeland, take to the streets,” said the opposition politician.

He also referred to the tragic incident that took place yesterday, when the police car accompanying Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ran over a pregnant woman, leaving her helpless. The woman had died.

“Nikol’s bloody process must be stopped. Yesterday, with his procession, during the day, the citizen was run over and passed by indifferently. Yesterday’s citizen must be Nikol’s last victim. “This bloody process must be stopped,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

He added that there is no step back from the struggle, there is no retreat.