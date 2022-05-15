Home Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia Morning Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia Morning By Thomas Delong - May 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail 37,623 visits, 2022-05-14according to Google Analytics. The materials published under the heading “Business” are of advertising nature. © 1998 – 2022 Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Gnel Sanosyan left for Iran on a three-day working visit Morning Armenia There are no permanent beaters, only personal interests Morning Armenia Kindness will save the world… և Artsakh Recent Posts The message spread by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is misinformation Morning The leading taxpayer of the banking system is ACBA Bank Pilot of shaking plane asks passengers to pray Surrender or fight? Vazgen Manukyan |: Morning: Yemen: Saudi-led coalition announces ceasefire Most Popular “This government has bitten our past like a rat, the present և is trying... "These authorities have destroyed our security system, we have no other security system," Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the "I have honor" faction of... You will see your necks, but you will not see a split movement. ... Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the "I have honor" faction of the National Assembly, the leader of the "Homeland" party, who did not take... The next task of the next government will be to develop a new national... Former RA Deputy Minister of Defense, member of the RPA Supreme Body Artak Zakaryan stated during a rally in France Square that only in... “In the name of the peace agenda, our country has been put to a... "Before the revolution of 2018, we had presentable, understandable, acceptable foreign relations in front of the world. "From the second half of 2018,... Nikol Pashinyan is leaving for Moscow The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on May 16. Nikol Pashinyan will...