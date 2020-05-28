Nikol Pashinyan: We believe that we will have the Armenia of our dream – Armenian News

Below is Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s congratulatory speech to the Armenian country on the event of the First Republic anniversary:

Dear individuals, proud taxpayers of the Republic of Armenia,

Proud taxpayers of the Republic of Artsakh,

Proud Armenians of the Diaspora.

Congratulations to all of us Republic Day!

After taking charge of Alexandropol on May 15, 1918, the Turkish vanguard forces attained the village of Sardarapat on May 21: it appeared that they’d necessarily input Etchmiadzin and Yerevan, and the remainder of the Armenians were doomed.

The scenario was crucial. However, it was essential to endure to the lethal assault. Aram Manukyan has been the you to denote the fighting soul and the power of the Armenians. Always honest and critical, Aram used to say in these days of despair) “Let us all get down to work, and we are sure to be on the winning side!”

Despair shortly changed to excitement. In the epic struggles of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa, the Armenian country once and for all earned its worthy place on the entire map. The May successes contributed to the institution of the Republic of Armenia.

The heroes of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan and Gharakilisa became the contractors of Armenia’s independence. Eternal glory to Aram Manukyan, Tovmas Nazarbekyan, Movses Silikyan, Dro, Nzhdeh, Daniel and Poghos Bek-Pirumyans, Yezidi cavalry detachment commander Jhangir Agha! ) Glory into the Armenian military, the people’s volunteer corps fighters along with clergy who battled with arms !

On those epic days of 1918, roughly 1500 people worked hard in the land of now’s Yerablur to vertical military fortifications on the initiative of Aram Manukyan. Yerablur has been the defensive end of Yerevan. The victorious battle of Sardarapat prevented Yerevan from being caught, and Yerablur turned into a distinctive area of pilgrimage years after to commemorate the personalities that gave their lives for the liberty of Artsakh.

Today we are dedicated to the successful participation and message of Sardarapat and Artsakh, we believe that we will have the Armenia of our dream using a just and imaginative society striving for change and progress, a strong economy and a much more powerful and more modern military.

Dear compatriots,

Aram Manukyan used to state. “…you must know that I am powerless without you. The entire Armenian nation is a hero, and our efforts will go in vain unless people want … to work and save the Armenians from impending doom.” Therefore, let’s get down to utilize the sake of the Armenia of our dream! )

I am convinced that the successful citizen of the Republic of Armenia will never allow the reduction of statehood or citizenship, the reduction of our autonomous rights, the reduction of religion and faith.

The Republic of Armenia should exist the world Earth eternally, the flag of Armenia should fly forever, representing our soul and pride, our liberty and sovereignty.

Long reside Freedom!

Long reside the Republic of Armenia!

Long reside the Republic of Artsakh!

Long reside the heroes of Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan, Gharakilisa!

Long reside the founding fathers of the First Republic! )

And long live us our kids who reside and will reside in a Free and Happy Armenia! )