Nikol Pashinyan: We all failed to ensure proper observance of anti-epidemiological rules – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday admitted the failure – on the part of both his government and the population of Armenia – to ensure a proper observe anti-epidemiological rules to prevent the futher spread of the coronavirus diseae throughout the republic.

In his speech at the National Assembly’s special session, the premier also said that the medical institutions are actually facing huge overload.

Pashinyan said he firmly believes that the task of containing herpes deals more with people behavior and public discipline rather than the healthcare sector.

“The understanding, formed originally in our society, has not actually changed. The task of overcoming coronavirus is, in the current situation, not so much a healthcare issue as it is a behaviorial and disciplinary pattern. My firm belief is that the solution is in our minds and in our heads. And this situation can, in point of fact, be overcome solely and exclusively through a change in the behavioral patterns,” that he told the parliament.

Pashinyan also cited different international forecasts warning of the worldwide challenge in at least the 1.5 years to come. “Certain estimates even suggest that the world will be overwhelmed by this pandemic in the coming five years the minimum,” he said, noting that no countermeasure may be designed for three years regardless of the large-scale efforts to produce a vaccine.

“The daily figures [of new coronavirus cases, recoveries, etc.] bear testimony to the way in which we observed the anti-epidemiological rules before 7-14 day period. That being said, let us avoid any differentiations between citizens and the us government. We all have failed to take notice of the anti-epidemiological rules on a proper level,” that he said, pointing out to the daily statistics maybe not demonstrating a decline.