Nikol Pashinyan: Turkey’s aggressive stance ‘necessitates foreign policy revisions’ – Armenian News

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday called the cabinet’s attention to Turkey’s significantly aggressive habits in the middle of the previous days’ escalations along Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, requiring correct efforts to modify foreign policy mindsets.

Pashinyan kept in mind that Turkey appeared the only local state which, rather of relaxing the circumstance, tried to provoke additional violence (regardless of the consistently voiced global require peace).

He applauded especially the OSCE Minsk Group objective and its member states for condemning the ceasefire offenses and making interest end the violence.

“Considering that country’s destabilizing and aggressive attitudes in several bordering regions – and the traditionally anti-Armenian policies – that kind of practice did not, by and large, come as a surprise. But its increasing aggression necessitates certain policy revisions on our part, also in the sense of our engagement in the international platforms aiming to curb the Tukish aggression,” he stated.

