Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I warmly congratulate you on your election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

I am confident that you will continue to use your rich experience and wisdom both for the further progress of your friendly country and for the strengthening of the atmosphere of mutually beneficial interregional cooperation.

We highly appreciate the Armenian-Emirati relations based on mutual sympathy, we are ready to make joint efforts for their continuous deepening and expansion for the benefit of our friendly peoples.

I wish you good health and new success on the path of fulfilling your high mission.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the message reads.