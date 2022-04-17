Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar Al-Assad on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

“Your Excellency,

I warmly congratulate you բարեկամ friendly people of Syria on the National Day of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The Armenian-Syrian relations are characterized by close historical relations between the two peoples, mutual sympathy, interstate cooperation based on mutual assistance.

I am hopeful that the Syrian people will overcome the long-term consequences of the crisis, enter a new phase of progress and stability. I would like to reaffirm Armenia’s readiness to continue to contribute to the resolution of the humanitarian problems in Syria and to participate in the reconstruction process.

I am convinced that the traditional dialogue between our states will continue to expand and deepen for the benefit of our two peoples.

I wish you good health and success, and the friendly people of Syria – peace – progress.

RA GOVERNMENT INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT