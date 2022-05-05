Questions to Nikol Pashinyan, Robert Kocharyan և Serzh Sargsyan. Are they sincere to the end?

The quality of the political debate between the government and the parliamentary opposition on the streets is alarming, if only because the parliamentary forces that have received the public vote and have legitimacy are responsible for ensuring the normal functioning of our state.

However, considering the Artsakh issue as a reason for confrontation, both the current government and the parliamentary opposition, especially their leaders Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, give the impression that they are not completely honest with our people, unless, of course, they were sincere about the Artsakh issue. .

Both Nikol Pashinyan and Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan still avoid being completely honest with our people and answering the following simple questions.

– In fact, what was the reason for Azerbaijan to start a war?

– Did Armenia have the opportunity to prevent any war ever unleashed by Azerbaijan without conceding territories?

– Is it 2016? և 2020 ․ Is there any connection between the wars, or are the reasons for unleashing the two wars the same or not?

-Regardless of what kind of political administration would function in Armenia, could Armenia at least not lose in 2020? in a catastrophic war, if Azerbaijan was openly supported by Turkey, Pakistan and other states, and Armenia was left alone.

– In the conditions of the disturbed military-political balance in favor of Azerbaijan, how long could Armenia resist Azerbaijan and then launch a counterattack, restoring the 1994 agreement? the border established by the ceasefire. And after the possible restoration, would the Artsakh issue be resolved in our favor or not?

-1994 Was the established status quo beneficial for Artsakh and Armenia, especially in the conditions when the rules of the game in the world had changed, along with the change of the influence of the actors?

– Could Russia, France and the USA prevent the outbreak of war? If so, why did they allow it?

– Are the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries capable of resolving the Artsakh conflict today or not in the current geopolitical reality?

– Does Russia really want to resolve the Artsakh conflict, if so, how? And if not, what is Armenia’s position?

– If official Artsakh states that at the current stage it considers it impossible to unite with Armenia and recognize independence, at the same time it considers it possible to have vertical relations with Russia, then what does Armenia have to say or do in this regard?

– Does Azerbaijan really want to make peace with Armenia, or is it procrastinating, or in other words, what does Azerbaijan really want?

– Where are the interests of Azerbaijan and Russia on the Artsakh issue? And what are the possible risks and dangers for Armenia or Artsakh during the comparison or opposition of those interests?

– Can Armenia and Azerbaijan really sign a peace agreement, if Russia’s position at the moment is that the status of Artsakh should be left to the future?

– Does signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan include clarifying the status of Artsakh or not?

– What do the Russian Federation, the French Republic and the United States mean by clarifying the status of Artsakh?

– When will the mentioned states recognize the independence of Artsakh? If so, what prevented them from doing so in the previous 28 years?

– At the present stage, does Armenia objectively have any capacity to set an agenda on the Artsakh issue?

PS Nikol Pashinyan, Robert Kocharyan և Serzh Sargsyan, as the leaders of the parliamentary majority and the opposition, together with their political teams, are obliged to put an end to the irregular and meaningless quarrel, to report to the people on how they actually imagine the solution of the above-mentioned issues.

Norik Norikyan

Chairman of the “Fair Armenia” party