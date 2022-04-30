Today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

The Prime Minister congratulated Mr. Darchiashvili on his appointment to the responsible post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and wished him fruitful work.

Highly appreciating the Armenian-Georgian friendship, Nikol Pashinyan noted. “There is a high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia, our relations are developing dynamically in different dimensions, in a positive atmosphere, which is a good basis for further expansion of cooperation.”

Nikol Pashinyan underlined that today, when the regional situation is rather tense, the strong Armenia-Georgia partnership is a possible factor for peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The Georgian Foreign Minister thanked for the good wishes and conveyed the warm greetings of the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to the RA Prime Minister. He noted that Georgia is interested in deepening multidisciplinary cooperation with Armenia, in advancing the bilateral agenda, and welcomes the initiatives and programs aimed at it. Ilia Darchiashvili also added that Georgia is taking steps to promote regional cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the agenda of the Armenian-Georgian partnership. They also touched upon the regional situation and developments. In this context, efforts were made by regional countries to maintain stability and develop economic cooperation for the benefit of a peaceful and prosperous future.

They also exchanged views on international security issues.

Prime Minister Pashinyan asked to convey his warm greetings to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

RA GOVERNMENT INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS DEPARTMENT