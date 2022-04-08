“It is not difficult to conclude that Armenia and Artsakh will have many losses in this case as well. “At the moment I can not estimate, because I do not want to imagine what the losses will be.” Aravot’s interlocutor is Metaxe Hakobyan, a member of the “Justice” faction of the Artsakh Parliament.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels through the mediation of the President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel. As a result of the meeting, a trilateral statement was adopted, according to which a decision was made on two issues. The foreign ministers of the two countries have been instructed to begin preparations for a future peace treaty. Yesterday at the government session, Nikol Pashinyan explained that agreement as follows. “This means that the principles and issues presented by Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace agreement must be brought together and addressed as a result of the negotiations.”

The next decision reached in Brussels refers to the demarcation-demarcation process. By the end of April, a bilateral commission on delimitation of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border will be set up. “You know that our position is that there is a de jure border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and that is the border that existed in Soviet times. “With this protocol, the demarcation work should start and try to reach solutions, taking parallel measures to ensure security and stability,” Nikol Pashinyan explained at the government session, adding that Russia has expressed readiness to support the process, and the EU is also committed to that. Regarding the discussions on the Artsakh issue in Brussels, Nikol Pashinyan said that “those discussions did not lead to a joint assessment of the situation.” He also added that he did not consider the further discussion of the topic appropriate on the Brussels platform, because it is about the intrusion of Azerbaijani units into the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh. “The issue should be discussed more with the participation of the partners of the Russian Federation, which we do and will do.”

In fact, the issue of Artsakh’s status was ignored in Brussels, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs were not mentioned, and the issue of Armenian prisoners of war is equated with the issue of missing persons, presumably the losses suffered by Azerbaijan in the first Artsakh war.

In a conversation with “Aravot”, summing up the Brussels meeting-statement, the deputy of the “Justice” opposition faction of the Artsakh Parliament Metaxe Hakobyan considered it painful that all the fears that have always been expressed are becoming a reality. He clarifies that Nikol Pashinyan did not sign a new document in Brussels, but ensured the fulfillment of the stages of the document signed during the September 28, 2018 meeting in Dushanbe. “Not a word about the status of Azerbaijan. Naturally, the President of Azerbaijan would not speak. He states that there is no Artsakh, therefore, there can be no discussion about the status. “Nikol Pashinyan, in fact, confirmed that he agrees with Aliyev,” our interlocutor said.

According to Nikol Pashinyan’s recent statement, after the two Artsakh wars, we have 985 unknown locations: 208 people from the 44-day war, 777 people from the first Artsakh war. According to Metaxe Hakobyan, in Brussels, in fact, the issue of prisoners and missing persons was equated. “There was an important nuance. Aliyev, in fact, closed the issue of the return of our captives, noting that since the 1990s, they have had 3,000 captives and are missing. In other words, if the Armenian side returns the 3,000 captives and the missing, they will be ready to return our captives and the missing. That was the purpose of equating the captives and the missing. “Obviously, we can not have 3,000 prisoners or missing, and thus, Aliyev, in fact, proved that he is not going to return our captives.”

Regarding the third important fact or the absence of it, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing institute, our interlocutor said that Ilham Aliyev has been announcing for a long time that the group does not exist, with the silence in Brussels, and Nikol Pashinyan, in fact, agrees with Ilham Aliyev. “Meanwhile, it is a unique format where the Artsakh issue can be resolved.” In general, our interlocutor thinks that Nikol Pashinyan once again legitimized all the wishes of Azerbaijan in Brussels, because instead of raising the issues that should have been most important for the Armenian side, he remained loyal to the government a few days before leaving for Brussels. His statement at the meeting that, regardless of everything, they will not back down from their peace agenda.

According to the Artsakh MP, Artsakh is in a hybrid war after November 9, 2020, in various manifestations. is only in the interests of Azerbaijan. “It is not difficult to conclude that Armenia and Artsakh will have many losses in this case as well. “I can not estimate at this time, because I do not want to imagine the extent of the losses.”

The Kremlin also responded positively to the preparation of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“It is clear that the process is quite long, but the process of signing such a document is a very positive factor and is welcomed,” said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov yesterday. Referring to this reality, our interlocutor notes that calm in the South Caucasus is important for Russia and it is natural that Russia should show such an attitude in the context of its interests. However, he is also convinced that Russia knows well what to do and calculates all their steps, so that Russia will definitely not be a “victim” in this process. “The Russian peacekeeping force is deployed, it performs its functions properly. Thanks to Russian peacekeepers, Armenians are able to live in Artsakh today. Were it not for the Russian peacekeeping force, no Armenian would have lived in Artsakh for 1.5 years. On that agenda, they will be able to continue their functions in Artsakh. ” According to Metaxe Hakobyan, unfortunately, Artsakh and Armenia will be the only victims in the process.

“Yesterday the heat of the West was also noticed. We know well when the West is warming up. when his interests are clear, and those interests can not coincide with your interests. The West never goes to confrontation, it solves all its problems through a third state, in the territory of that country. Now Artsakh and Armenia, with their territory, are also the best way to develop operations here and weaken Russia. God forbid that as a result of the heat of the West, one day it will turn out that the Russian peacekeepers are not in Artsakh. This is a concern, I hope that Russia will be firm in its decisions and all official and unofficial statements that Russian peacekeepers are in Artsakh indefinitely or will be for a long time are true, because until the status of Artsakh is resolved, Russian peacekeepers The military group must be in Artsakh. We do not see any other option, “said our interlocutor.

In public debates, a thesis was recently circulated about Artsakh joining Russia, which we are witnessing these days in terms of other unrecognized states. We asked Metaxe Hakobyan if there was such an issue on the political agenda of Artsakh.

“There is no such question. I do not want it to sound like a pathos, but we have not deviated from our 1988 agenda of having a recognized, independent second Armenian state and joining Armenia through a referendum. It is now rumored that a collection of signatures has started in Artsakh. We have not noticed such a thing, and I do not want to comment on whose interests it is to make such statements now and what they want to do by making such statements. Everyone here realizes that in Armenia we have an absolute pro-Azerbaijani government, and in Artsakh – an arbitrary government of that government, therefore, God forbid, we can reach a situation when we have to choose between Azerbaijan and Russia. In that case, of course, the election will be in Russia’s favor. But there is no such thing on our agenda. We know all the ways that can lead to the recognition of Artsakh’s independence. We always talk about that. “If we are a little more careful, we will not have to choose a path that is out of our agenda.”

One day before the meeting in Brussels, there was an opposition rally in Armenia, on April 7, when we had a fact fixed in Brussels in the form of a trilateral statement and a process entering a practical phase. There are no rallies or riots in either Artsakh or Armenia. Especially now that Artsakh is in a state of fragile peace, he believes that the solution to the problems on the streets can be dangerous. Metakse Hakobyan also adds that the start of political solutions has been given in Artsakh, now a new Constitution is being worked out, which will be followed by a referendum, then there will be special parliamentary and presidential elections. As for why the Armenian opposition was not on the streets on April 7, our interlocutor can not comment, but he thinks that they should have stood up in the big cities of Armenia, realizing the imminent danger of demarcation. He hopes that the process started by the opposition will continue.

Nelli GRIGORYAN

“Aravot” daily

08.04.2022: